Slater Olive
(nee Boswell) The family of the late Olive
would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for their support, kind expressions of sympathy
and donations received during
their time of sorrow.
Special thanks to staff at
Blackpool Victoria Coronary Care Unit for their care and support,
to Alty's Funeral Service for a sympathetic and professional service, and to the local clergy for their kind words and ministrations.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 5, 2020