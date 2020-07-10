|
|
|
TAYLOR On 8th July 2020
Peacefully at home
OLIVE
Aged 78 years
The beloved wife of Ray,
dearly loved mum to David,
Janet and Helen,
mother in law of Martin,
dear nana to Jade and Sam,
Joel and Cora and
loving sister to Ken (deceased),
Doreen and Margaret.
'Dearly loved, sadly missed'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal
at Pleasington Crematorium on
Thursday 16th July 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2020