WAREING Pamela Mary
(nee Fox) It is with great sadness
that the family of Pamela Wareing
announce her passing peacefully
in her sleep at home on
5th July 2020.
She will be lovingly remembered
by her Husband Michael,
Son Stephen, Daughter Elaine
and Son-in-law Paul.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to St Catherine's Hospice
or Marie Curie c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 13, 2020