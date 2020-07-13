Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Wareing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Wareing

Notice Condolences

Pamela Wareing Notice
WAREING Pamela Mary
(nee Fox) It is with great sadness
that the family of Pamela Wareing
announce her passing peacefully
in her sleep at home on
5th July 2020.
She will be lovingly remembered
by her Husband Michael,
Son Stephen, Daughter Elaine
and Son-in-law Paul.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to St Catherine's Hospice
or Marie Curie c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -