WRIGLEY Pamela
(née Howarth) Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on Sunday 5th April.
The devoted wife of Bernard,
loving mother to Helen and Claire, much loved grandmother to
Edward also caring mother-in-law to Jason and Matt.
A private family funeral service
will be held at St Anne's Church,
Woodplumpton.
A memorial service will be held
for Pamela at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice via
the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 8, 2020
