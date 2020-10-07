|
EAGLE (nee Cooper)
PAT Aged 82 Years
Suddenly at Royal Bolton
Hospital on Wednesday
30th September 2020.
The dearly loved wife of Peter (dec) and a loving step mother, grandma and great grandma.
A private funeral will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 13th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired made payable to Beechville Care Home Amenities Fund, and sent directly to Beechville Care Home,
653 Chorley New Road, Bolton
BL6 4AG, referencing Pat Eagle.
Those wishing to pay their respects to Pat are welcome to line the street, socially distanced, as the hearse detours along Park Road and Beech Avenue at 10am en route to the Crematorium.
A service of thanksgiving for Pat's life will be held at Leyland Methodist Church when we are once again permitted to gather together and sing!
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2020