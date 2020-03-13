|
LAVERY 'PAT' Passed away peacefully at Swansea Terrace Nursing Home on 5th March, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of Eddie for
66 years, loving mother of Shaun, mother-in-law to Suzanne,
a much loved grandma to Sinead and Aaron also great grandma to Eddie and Joseph.
Funeral service will take place at Sacred Heart R C Church Ashton on Tuesday 24th March, 11.30am followed by committal at
Preston crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
'The Alzheimer's Society'.
William Houghton
Funeral Director,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020