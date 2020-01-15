Home

Patrice Elliott

Patrice Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT (née Hodgkinson)
Patrice (Pat) Of Penwortham; passed away
on 4th January, 2020
at Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Beloved mum, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all who love her.
Funeral at St Mary's Church, Penwortham, Monday 20th January, 1.15pm followed by cremation at Burscough Crematorium, 3pm.
Donations to Oxfam or Save the Children c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
