BRIGHT On August 25th 2020,
peacefully at Alistre Lodge
Nursing Home, St Annes,
Patricia
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred
and dearly loved mother of
Carolyn and Samantha.
Funeral Service and committal
for close family only due to
current restrictions at
Park Crematorium Lytham,
on Friday September 4th
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only but
donations, if so desired, may be
sent to Trinity Hospice, direct or c/o the Funeral Director
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road,
Freckleton, Preston.
PR4 1HU. Tel. 01772 632514
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020