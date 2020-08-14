Home

Patricia Cooper Notice
COOPER On 12th August 2020
Peacefully at home
PATRICIA
'PAT'
Aged 74 years.
The beloved wife of Ralph,
dearly loved mum of
Ian and Stephen,
mother in law of Janet and Mandy,
and loving grandma to Matthew,
Gabby, Jake and Georgia.
'Goodnight God Bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 19th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
