Cowell Peacefully at her care home with family on 24th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Patricia
Loving wife of the late Bert
and much loved mum of
Janet and Andrew. Devoted
mother in law of Nigel and Ann.
Cherished Grandma of Lewis,
Rachel, Thomas and Ben.
Adored Great Grandma of
Georgie, Freya and Ella.
Patricia's Funeral Service is to be
held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 14:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may
be made in memory of Patricia
to Dementia UK c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -