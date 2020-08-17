|
|
|
Crossthwaite Patricia
'Pat' Died peacefully on Ward 21
Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday 12th August,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, loving mum of Robert Eric (Deceased), Philip Noel, Amanda Jayne and Joanne Elizabeth
and a much loved mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
The Funeral Mass and interment will take place at Our Lady and
St. Michael's RC Church,
Alston Lane on
Thursday 20th August .
There will be a limited amount of mourners allowed in Church. Please follow current social distancing regulations and
masks must be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Guide Dogs'.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2020