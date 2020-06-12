|
|
|
EDMUNDSON Peacefully, on 3rd June 2020, at her home, following a long illness,
PATRICIA BETTY
(BETTY)
Aged 85 years,
The dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum of Judy and Sally, loving mother-in-law of Mike and David and granny to William.
'She will always be missed and remain in our hearts'
Due to the present Covid-19 situation, a private interment will be held at The Parish Church of
St. John Baptist, Broughton.
A Memorial Service will be held later in the year.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Marie Curie' or
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2020