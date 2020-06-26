|
Guy Patricia Anne Patricia sadly passed away, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 22nd June 2020,
aged 85 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and all her friends.
In our hearts our memory is kept,
for a friend we loved
and will never forget.
Good night, God bless.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the family.
Due to current restrictions, mourners are limited to 15 people.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP.
Tel: 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020