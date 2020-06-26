Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Guy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Guy

Notice Condolences

Patricia Guy Notice
Guy Patricia Anne Patricia sadly passed away, peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 22nd June 2020,
aged 85 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and all her friends.

In our hearts our memory is kept,
for a friend we loved
and will never forget.
Good night, God bless.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the family.

Due to current restrictions, mourners are limited to 15 people.

Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TP.
Tel: 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -