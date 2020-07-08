|
KERSHAW Patricia Ann
(Pat) Peacefully at home on
4th July 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving partner of Keith, much loved mum of Christopher and Stephen, a cherished
mother-in-law and dearly loved nanna to Bethany, Samuel,
Joshua and Abygale.
Private family funeral at
West Lancashire Crematorium
on Monday 13th July.
Donations, if so desired, to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2020