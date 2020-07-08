Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Patricia Kershaw

Patricia Kershaw Notice
KERSHAW Patricia Ann
(Pat) Peacefully at home on
4th July 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving partner of Keith, much loved mum of Christopher and Stephen, a cherished
mother-in-law and dearly loved nanna to Bethany, Samuel,
Joshua and Abygale.
Private family funeral at
West Lancashire Crematorium
on Monday 13th July.
Donations, if so desired, to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2020
