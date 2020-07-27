|
|
|
MUNDY (nee Smith)
Patricia Peacefully at home on
15th July 2020, aged 80 years.
Retired nurse (Sister Mundy), loving wife of Brian, mother
of Derek and Berenice,
mother in law of Rachel and Richard and nana of Sam.
A private service will be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 31st July at 10:45.
Family flowers only please.
Donations welcome to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston, PR12UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 27, 2020