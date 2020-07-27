Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mundy

Notice Condolences

Patricia Mundy Notice
MUNDY (nee Smith)
Patricia Peacefully at home on
15th July 2020, aged 80 years.
Retired nurse (Sister Mundy), loving wife of Brian, mother
of Derek and Berenice,
mother in law of Rachel and Richard and nana of Sam.
A private service will be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 31st July at 10:45.
Family flowers only please.
Donations welcome to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston, PR12UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -