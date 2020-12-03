|
NICKSON Patricia
'Pat' Passed away peacefully in
Bowerswood House on
Friday 27th November 2020
aged 90 years.
A much loved sister,
aunty and great aunty.
Funeral service and interment will
take place in the churchyard at
St Mary & St Michael's Church on
Monday 7th December at 12noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Pat for
'Cancer Help Ltd' Garstang.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang,
PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020