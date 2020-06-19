Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Patricia Riley Notice
RILEY Patricia Sadly passed away on
Friday 12th June 2020

PAT
Aged 84 years.

Loving wife of Frank (deceased), much loved mother of
Elizabeth, Catherine,
Christopher and Nicholas,
cherished grandma of Calum, Duncan, Alistair, Robin and Sam,
loving sister of Maureen and
mother-in-law of Mike and Jon.

'Kind heart, gentle soul'

Due to present restrictions a private interment will take place.

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020
