|
|
|
SEED On 27th May 2020
Peacefully at Walton House
PATRICIA
Aged 92 years
The beloved wife of
Tom (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Susan,
Barry (deceased) and Howard,
a much loved grandma and
great grandma and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 12th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020