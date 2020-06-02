Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Seed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Seed

Notice Condolences

Patricia Seed Notice
SEED On 27th May 2020
Peacefully at Walton House
PATRICIA
Aged 92 years
The beloved wife of
Tom (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Susan,
Barry (deceased) and Howard,
a much loved grandma and
great grandma and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 12th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -