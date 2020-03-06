Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Patricia Simmonds

Patricia Simmonds Notice
SIMMONDS Peacefully,
on 22 nd February 2020,
after a long illness
PATRICIA MAY
Aged 83 years
The much loved mum of Rik and Neil and dear sister of Brenda.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. Michael and
All Angels with St. Mark, Egerton Road, Ashton-on-Ribble,
on Friday 13th March at 10.30 a.m. Prior to Committal at The Park Crematorium, Lytham-St.-Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished
may be sent for
'Gentle Approach to Cancer' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020
