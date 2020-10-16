Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Patricia Walker

WALKER On 8th October 2020, in hospital, after a long illness bravely fought
Patricia Ann (Pat)
Aged 74 years.
The dearly loved wife of Barry, loving mum of Jason and Lee,
dear mum-in-law of
Michelle and Gill, loving nanna to Oliver, Abbey and Louis,
great nanny to Harper and a loving sister to Chris and family.
Due to current restrictions,
a private Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 21st October
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Alpha-1 Awareness',
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or
'Brindle Ward Chorley Hospital' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1 Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON, PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020
