|
|
|
YATES On 27th October 2020,
in the Royal Preston Hospital,
PATRICIA (PAT)
Aged 85 years.
The wife of the late Frank and will be sadly missed by her friends.
'Asleep with her Saviour'
Funeral Service at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood,
on Tuesday 10th November at
1.00 p.m. followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Resident's Fund Springfield Manor Gardens' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020