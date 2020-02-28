|
|
|
BAMBER In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of
PATRICK JOHN RICHARD
Who died on 18th February 2020, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved son of the
late John and Mary Bamber,
dear brother of Maureen and Michael and brother-in-law of Peter and Joan, uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle to Ann, Graham, Anji, Amy, Daisy, Gracie, Ben, Connor, Darcey and Arnie.
(Patrick had lived for many years
in Ashton and will be fondly remembered for his love
of old motorcycles and cars
and his eccentric dress sense).
Requiem Mass at
Sacred Heart Church,
Beech Grove, Ashton-on-Ribble,
on Friday 6th March at 10.00 a.m. followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Flowers welcome,
but donations
to 'Parkinson's U.K.'
will be appreciated.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020