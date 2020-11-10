|
|
|
Bolger Patrick Joseph
(Paddy) Patrick died on 1st November 2020 at Royal Preston Hospital, aged 85 years after a short illness.
Beloved and devoted husband to Christina (deceased), loved and cherished dad to Patrick, Michael and Christina, loving
father-in-law to Renee, Sheila and Graham (deceased), cherished grandad to Christopher, Alistair, David and Christina.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Anthony's RC Church, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, Preston on Friday 20th November at 10am, followed by service at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Heartbeat via Funeral Directors. All enquiries to H J Whalley & Sons Funeral Directors, 2 - 4 Lowndes Street, Preston, PR1 7XS,
tel. 01772 254936.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020