|
|
|
RUSSELL Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 10th October 2020.
Aged 82 years.
PATRICK
Loving and much loved
husband of Margaret.
Dear brother-in-law of Evelyn.
Cherished uncle of Jacqueline, Kieran, Susan, Niamh & James.
Life long friend of Heather & Peter.
Requiem Mass is
to be held at Our Lady and
St Edwards R.C. Church on
Friday 23rd October at 10:45am
followed by burial at
Preston Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
