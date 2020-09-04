Home

Paul Cross

Paul Cross Notice
CROSS Peacefully on
1st September 2020

PAUL
Aged 53 years

The beloved husband of Susan,
dearly loved dad of Grace Olivia,
Ava and Elsie,
and sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

'At Rest'
X X X
Requiem Mass at
Sacred Heart R.C Church, Ashton
on Wednesday
9th September 2020
followed by Interment at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'2 Wish Upon a Star'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
