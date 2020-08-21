|
|
|
Hart On 17th August 2020
Peacefully
Paul Henry Vernon
Aged 90 Years
The beloved husband of
Heather Anne (deceased),
dearly loved father of
Louise and Frances
and sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Private Graveside Service and Interment at St Leonard the Less Church, Samlesbury on
Wednesday 26 th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society' c/o the family,
or via the just giving link
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/phv-hart
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020