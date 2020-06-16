Home

Paul Rawcliffe

Paul Rawcliffe Notice
RAWCLIFFE On 10th June 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
Paul Steven
Aged 35 years
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 24th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 16, 2020
