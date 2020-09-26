Home

Paul Simpson

Paul Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Paul Aged 56 years.
Passed away peacefully on the
19th September 2020
with his loving wife Debbie
and much loved children
Rachel and Jonathan.

The brightest stars
shine to remind us
that the special people we lose
are always with us

Will be forever loved and treasured within our hearts.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral service at St Leonards Parish Church, Penwortham
on Tuesday 29th September at
1pm prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations preferred to either
MS Society or Diabetes UK.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Rd,
Penwortham,
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2020
