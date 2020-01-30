|
|
|
SLATER Peacefully, on 19th January 2020, at his home,
PAUL
Aged 30 years.
The beloved son of Alan and Susan, loving grandson of Doris and Tom (deceased), much-loved nephew of Auntie Velma and Pauline and Graham and John and Jill and a much-loved cousin.
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. John Baptist, Broughton, on Thursday 6th February at 11.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Friends of Space' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020