|
|
|
TINSLEY On 4th January 2020
At home
Paul Barrington
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved dad to Lee & Karen,
father in law of Chris & Donna,
loving grandad to Ava, Blake,
Daisy & Alfie,
dear brother of Stephen & Julie,
a loving uncle to all his
nephews & nieces
and sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020