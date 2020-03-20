Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Frost

Notice Condolences

Pauline Frost Notice
Frost Pauline
(Nee Carthy) Died peacefully on
15th March 2020, aged 59 years.
Loving wife to Chris, much loved mum to Emma, Sally and Victoria. Devoted granny to Connie, Lewis, Ella, Gracie and Freddie.
Beloved daughter to Connie and James (deceased) and sister to Jackie, Jennifer, Christine,
Marie and Shirley.
A kind and caring lady
who will be missed by all.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The Intensive Care Unit,
Southport Hospital.
Funeral service at
Burscough Methodist Church at 3pm on Wednesday 25th March 2020, then a committal service
at 4pm at West Lancashire Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Hunters Funeral Directors,
128b Burscough Street,
Ormskirk, L39 2EY
Tel: 01695 572997
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -