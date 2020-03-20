|
|
|
Frost Pauline
(Nee Carthy) Died peacefully on
15th March 2020, aged 59 years.
Loving wife to Chris, much loved mum to Emma, Sally and Victoria. Devoted granny to Connie, Lewis, Ella, Gracie and Freddie.
Beloved daughter to Connie and James (deceased) and sister to Jackie, Jennifer, Christine,
Marie and Shirley.
A kind and caring lady
who will be missed by all.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The Intensive Care Unit,
Southport Hospital.
Funeral service at
Burscough Methodist Church at 3pm on Wednesday 25th March 2020, then a committal service
at 4pm at West Lancashire Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Hunters Funeral Directors,
128b Burscough Street,
Ormskirk, L39 2EY
Tel: 01695 572997
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020