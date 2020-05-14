|
|
|
SALKELD PAULINE MARJORIE Peacefully on 11th May 2020
Aged 70 Years.
Devoted wife of John,
loving mum of Carl and Paul
and mother-in-law to
Donna and Dawn.
Much loved nana to
Adam, Liam, James and Amelia..
Loved and remembered always
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May 2020
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 14, 2020