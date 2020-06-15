Home

Pearl Read Notice
READ Pearl Peacefully on the 11th of June 2020
in St Catherines Hospice,
aged 78 years.

Beloved wife of the late George.
Dearly loved mother of
David and Elaine
and a loved grandma.

Private funeral service at
St Michaels Parish Hoole
on Thursday 18th June at 10am followed by interment
in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations preferred to
St Catherines Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Longton Hutton and Penwortham
Funeral Service
Skip Lane Hutton
Tel 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 15, 2020
