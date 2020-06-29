|
|
|
HATTON (nee Dickinson) Peacefully at
Chestnut Grove Rest Home
on 25th June 2020
PEGGY GREENWOOD
Aged 97 years
Beloved wife of Arthur (deceased)
much loved mother
of David and Sheila,
loving grandma
and great grandma,
will be sadly missed by all
the family.
'Reunited after all these years'
With grateful thanks to all the
dedicated staff at
Chestnut Grove Rest Home for
the wonderful care over the
last 16 years of Peggy's life.
Private Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 3rd July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice and R.N.I.B'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 29, 2020