Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brown

Notice Condolences

Peter Brown Notice
Brown Peter Anthony Passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2020,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving father of Peter, Andrew (deceased), Tizzy & Robert, and dear father-in-law of Gareth & Becky and a loving grandfather. Devoted brother of Janet, Colin, Joan, Jackie and Julie (deceased). Brother-in-law of Ian & Derek.
Funeral Service will be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday the 13th March at 11.30am.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby,
Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton Preston
Tel: 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -