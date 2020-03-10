|
Brown Peter Anthony Passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2020,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving father of Peter, Andrew (deceased), Tizzy & Robert, and dear father-in-law of Gareth & Becky and a loving grandfather. Devoted brother of Janet, Colin, Joan, Jackie and Julie (deceased). Brother-in-law of Ian & Derek.
Funeral Service will be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday the 13th March at 11.30am.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby,
Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton Preston
Tel: 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020