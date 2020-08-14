Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Peter Butler Notice
BUTLER PETER PROCTER Died on 9th August 2020 at home, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Alice, brother of the late Dick, Tom and Robert, father of Margaret, Barbara and Kathleen and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
A private family funeral service will take place at St. James Church, Whitechapel on Thursday 27th August at 11.00am.
Due to social distancing regulations a service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Derian House' or 'St. James Church, Whitechapel PCC'.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020
