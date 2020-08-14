|
BUTLER PETER PROCTER Died on 9th August 2020 at home, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Alice, brother of the late Dick, Tom and Robert, father of Margaret, Barbara and Kathleen and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
A private family funeral service will take place at St. James Church, Whitechapel on Thursday 27th August at 11.00am.
Due to social distancing regulations a service of thanksgiving will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Derian House' or 'St. James Church, Whitechapel PCC'.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020