CLAYTON Peter Passed away peacefully at home
on Wednesday 6th May 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Jackie.
Much loved dad of Ben
and father in law of Kerry.
Cherished grandad of
Thomas and Sarah.
Private graveside funeral
service will be held at
St. Andrew's Church, Longton
on Monday 18th May.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Peter to
'The Colorectal Fund'
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
