Clayton Peter Aged 80 years.
On the morning of
the 6th of June 2020
passed away peacefully
at the family home.
Peter adored his wife Catherine and dearly loved his children,
Alison and Stuart
and grandchildren Harry, Matthew, Daniel and Madeleine.
Peters funeral will take on
19th June at a private
family service.
Donations are welcome to Parkinson's UK
c/o the Funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 15, 2020