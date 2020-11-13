|
|
|
DESMOND Peacefully in Greenways Rest Home on 11th November 2020,
Peter
Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Pat and a loving father and grandfather
A private funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November
at 2.30pm.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Pete are welcome and will benefit Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 179 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA,
01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020