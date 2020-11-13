Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
179 Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LA
01772 698236
Peter Desmond Notice
DESMOND Peacefully in Greenways Rest Home on 11th November 2020,
Peter
Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Pat and a loving father and grandfather
A private funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November
at 2.30pm.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Pete are welcome and will benefit Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 179 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA,
01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020
