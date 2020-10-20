|
|
|
DIMMOCK On 15th October 2020
Peacefully at home
PETER
Aged 62 years
The beloved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad of Jamie and Sam,
loving grandad to Maisy
and dear son of
Audrey and Norman (deceased).
'I Love You, I Do'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 22nd October 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 20, 2020