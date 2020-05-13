|
|
|
Doyle Peter
'Paddy' Passed away peacefully in
Moor Park House on
4th May 2020, aged 92 years.
The much loved husband
and best friend of Evy,
loving Dad of Kath and Phil,
Chris and Pat, Tony and Linda, Marian and Graham, Sue and Dicky, Jan and David (deceased), Lynne and John.
A much loved and respected Grandad and Gt Grandad to Sue, Paul, Chris, Carl, Matthew, Pam, Kate, Ian, Julie, Joanne, Leanne, Ben, Helen and all their families.
We have so many memories
That often make us smile
We'll miss you as we love you
And that is all the while.
Private service at
Preston Crematorium
on Friday 15th May.
A memorial service to be held later.
Donations to Preston Alzheimer's Society, 1, Albert Edward House, The Pavilions, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YB.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020