Doyle Peter
'Paddy' Evy and the family of the late Peter wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of condolence, cards of sympathy and generous donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
A special thanks to all the staff at Moor Park House who treated Peter with respect and dignity.
Thank you to Alison Sandham for her professional service.
Finally thank you to Clifford Ward for their dignified funeral arrangements
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 21, 2020
