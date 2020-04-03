|
|
|
HALL Peter William Passed away peacefully on
26th March, 2020, aged 80 years.
The dearly beloved husband of Catherine (Kate), much loved father of Martin, Matthew, Victoria, Alex, a dear father-in-law, loving grandad of Katie, Grace, Sam, Jude and George and brother to Michael and David.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 8th April.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peter
may be made to Parkinson's UK
using the following link - https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/William-Houghton2
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020