KELLETT Peter Passed away peacefully in hospital on 2nd August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maud,
a much loved dad to Angela, father-in-law to Paul
and grandad to Sophie.
A private funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium
on Monday 10th August 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only; donations if desired to the Stroke Association c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2020
