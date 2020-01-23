|
LAWTON Peter Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 11th January,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Doris,
loving dad of Susanne, Deborah and Helena and much loved grandad to his six grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 1pm.
Donations, if desired, in Peter's memory may be made to
'Cancer Research U.K.'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020