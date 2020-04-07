|
MULLEN On 1st April 2020
Peter
Aged 66 Years.
Cherished dad of David and Paul,
beloved son of Dorothy and
Peter (deceased),
dear brother of John and Robert,
cherished grandad to Lily,
Poppy and Zachery,
dear father in law and
brother in law to
Andrew, Danielle, Janet and Petra,
dearest and cherished best friend of Celia, the mother of his children.
Respected and loved by
the whole community.
'So dearly loved and sadly missed by so many, taken too soon.'
Private Funeral Service and Committal to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 7, 2020